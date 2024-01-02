Pokémon Concierge viewers only have one problem with the new Netflix show – they want more episodes

New series Pokémon Concierge has been on Netflix for a little under a week, but it's been a hit with viewers since it was released on December 28.

The animated stop-motion show, which marks the first collaboration between Netflix and Pokémon, follows Haru (voiced in the English dub by The Boys' Karen Fukuhara), who goes to work at a resort where Pokémon go to relax. Per the official synopsis, "as Haru figures out how to make her guests happy, she ends up discovering a new side to herself".

"As a casual fan #PokemonConcierge is EXACTLY what I want when I say I want series to be more 'mature'," tweeted one viewer. "Don't need gritty dark version but [there's] so much series can focus on beyond badges/battles. Give me a western or romance or whatever - just give fun new ways to experience series."

But only one criticism unites fans: they wish the four-part series had more episodes. "I wish Pokémon Concierge was longer. Was a very cute short series. Never thought Psyduck to be cute till now," wrote one viewer. "Pokémon Concierge is perfect, it is adorable slice of life with beautiful stop motion, I wish there were 1000 more episodes," wrote another. "Who do I gotta fight to have Pokémon Concierge make 1000 more episodes. I really [need] it," someone else said .

The show currently has a critics score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Paste Magazine 's review praising the "incredible" stop-motion animation: "Pokémon have never before been animated in such an adorable and tactile way." Verge , meanwhile, highlighted the "gorgeous production design" and "heartwarming stories", which make the series "one of the Pokémon Company's most inspired collaborations."

Pokémon Concierge is available to stream now on Netflix. For more, check out our guide to the other best Netflix shows to fill out your watch list today.