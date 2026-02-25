"You will hear more about that soon": New Xbox boss is "committed to returning to Xbox," and that "starts with console"

Xbox's new CEO, Asha Sharma, says you'll hear about the new hardware soon, so don't stay too attached to that Series X.

While it certainly doesn't feel like it, we're approaching the point where news of new consoles from Xbox and PlayStation should emerge. The PS3, PS4, and Xbox One all had seven-year lifespans, and the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 will reach the seven-year mark in 2027. While there's been rumors of the PS6 being delayed, rumors on the Xbox side have pointed to it being a windows machine akin to the Steam Machine as opposed to a traditional console – with Phil Spencer teasing a focus on "connecting all your devices in one place."

