"You will hear more about that soon": New Xbox boss is "committed to returning to Xbox," and that "starts with console"
"We'll have some announcements coming up"
Xbox's new CEO, Asha Sharma, says you'll hear about the new hardware soon, so don't stay too attached to that Series X.
While it certainly doesn't feel like it, we're approaching the point where news of new consoles from Xbox and PlayStation should emerge. The PS3, PS4, and Xbox One all had seven-year lifespans, and the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 will reach the seven-year mark in 2027. While there's been rumors of the PS6 being delayed, rumors on the Xbox side have pointed to it being a windows machine akin to the Steam Machine as opposed to a traditional console – with Phil Spencer teasing a focus on "connecting all your devices in one place."
Speaking to WindowsCentral, Sharma was asked about a statement made that she wanted to herald a return to Xbox, and explained, "For me, the spirit of 'Return to Xbox' is about returning to the spirit that the team was founded on." She adds, "I think that our core Xbox fans and players have invested up to 25 years of themselves in these universes and our console. I want to make sure everybody knows I'm committed to Xbox, starting with the console."
She continued by giving an update on Xbox consoles, saying, "I am committed to 'returning to Xbox,' and that starts with console, that starts with hardware. You will hear more about that soon, we'll have some announcements coming up."
That being said, Sharma did add that the approach to exclusive games isn't changing for now, adding, "We also know that there are a lot of players who aren't on console or our hardware, and I want to deliver great games to them too."
Xbox co-founder says Phil Spencer exhausted himself trying "to do the right thing" and he feels "worst" for Sarah Bond.
