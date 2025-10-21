Microsoft says the next Xbox console "will be a very premium and high-end curated experience," and you can see "some of the thinking" in the Xbox Ally handheld

News
By published

It's good to have confirmation that there even will be another Xbox console

Xbox Series X
(Image credit: Future)

After a series of high-profile PR faceplants, Xbox is back to talking about its next console, and I'm already worried about how much this thing is gonna cost.

This isn't the first confirmation we've had that Microsoft is indeed making another Xbox console, but after implementing considerable hardware and subscription price hikes that reportedly even impacted dev kits, it's good to have confirmation that a next-gen Xbox is even in the works at all.

See more Xbox News
CATEGORIES
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.