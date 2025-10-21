Seemingly determined to make Xbox less appealing and affordable in every way, Microsoft reportedly raises the price of dev kits to $2,000

Developers will also reportedly have to pay more to get in on Xbox

Not content with rapid and sizable console and Game Pass price hikes, Microsoft is now reportedly raising Xbox prices for developers as well. Xbox dev kits, the custom hardware provided to developers who want to make games for the platform, are said to be jumping from $1,500 to $2,000.

That's according to a new report from The Verge, citing an internal announcement sent to Xbox developers. This price increase will evidently take effect immediately in the US, EU, and beyond. I've reached out to Microsoft to confirm the price increase but have not heard back at the time of writing.

