Ori studio's new soulslike No Rest for the Wicked might skip Xbox Series X|S entirely and focus on the PS5 and Switch 2 due to "market conditions"

No Rest for the Wicked , the latest game from Ori developer Moon Studios, may be skipping the Xbox Series X|S entirely and only launching on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

Moon Studios CEO and creative director Thomas Mahler writes in a Discord message: "[By the way], given current market conditions, we might only release on PS5 and potentially Switch 2 for the time being - we'll have to discuss things with MS [Microsoft] to see what makes sense for Xbox."

Wild news today as No Rest for the Wicked might skip the Xbox, that just depends on what seems to make sense for the Platform... PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed, I wonder if this is more just Xbox becoming a PC at this point or whatnot. What do you all think? pic.twitter.com/bkNTPuWBPPJuly 21, 2025

While Mahler doesn't specify the market conditions he's referring to, we can speculate. As of September 2024, Xbox Series X|S sales were only half that of the PS5's . Meanwhile, the Switch 2 is Nintendo's fastest-selling console ever . So, Mahler may simply be weighing the cost of developing No Rest for the Wicked for the Xbox against its comparatively low playerbase and finding it doesn't make much business sense.

Or, it could be the Series S and Microsoft's need for parity across the budget-friendly, less powerful console and its flagship one. This already caused an issue with Baldur's Gate 3 , which was delayed on the Series S due to complications with getting splitscreen on it. The Black Myth: Wukong devs also implied the Series S was the reason for the game's delay on the platform.

It could also be that since No Rest for the Wicked is struggling even on PC , Mahler wants to focus development time and resources on as few different platforms as possible.

