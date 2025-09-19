2TB Xbox Series X will soon be $800 as Microsoft ups US console prices for the second time in 5 months, making a PS5 Pro look downright affordable

After decades of watching technology get dramatically cheaper as it aged, it looks like those of us in the US are going to need to get used to gadgets quickly growing more expensive instead. Microsoft has announced another round of price hikes for Xbox Series X and S consoles, less than five months after its last price increase.

"Beginning on October 3, we will update the recommended retailer pricing for Series S and Series X consoles in the United States due to changes in the macroeconomic environment," Microsoft says in its announcement. "We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and providing value for Xbox players."

Xbox console prices were previously hiked in May, and while those price increases were global, this round of pricing changes only affect the US. Additionally, there's no change to headset or controller prices this time around. Still, you're now looking at spending anywhere between $100 and $200 more on an Xbox console than you would've just six months ago.

Xbox Series X 2TB – $799.99 (up from $729.99, previously $599.99)

Xbox Series X – $649.99 (up from $599.99, previously $499.99)

Xbox Series X Digital – $599.99 (up from $549.99, previously $449.99)

Xbox Series S 1TB – $449.99 (up from $429.99, previously $349.99)

Xbox Series S 512GB – $399.99 (up from $379.99, previously $299.99)

I suppose congratulations are in order for the PS5 Pro, which no longer has the dubious distinction of being the most expensive console on the market today, but Sony's not immune to price hikes either, and there's no guarantee further PlayStation price increases won't be on the horizon. Turns out that the tariff "clown show" that everyone warned would raise prices is, in fact, raising prices.

But, in some way, maybe all these price hikes really play into Microsoft's marketing hands. After all, everything's an Xbox, right? Maybe these eye-watering prices are all a part of the grand plan to get gamers divorced from their consoles and consuming infinite games through the cloud on every device. Assuming we can afford any device at all in the years to come, I guess.

