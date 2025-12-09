Xbox wants to define "the future for where the Xbox ecosystem's going" as it celebrates its OG console's 25th anniversary in 2026: "We have a lot of exciting things to share"

Xbox apparently has "a lot of exciting things" up its sleeve for the 25th anniversary of its original console next year, and will be both celebrating "the great legacy" of the past and "defining the future for where the Xbox ecosystem's going."

That's according to Jason Ronald, vice president of next generation at Xbox, who spoke to BBC News in a recent interview (below) following the release of the ROG Xbox Ally handheld. During the conversation, Ronald makes reference to the classic Xbox titles available to play via Xbox Game Pass, saying that the company feels a "responsibility" to preserve them.

"Great games are timeless," he begins. "And I think we not only feel a need, but also a responsibility to preserve the games from the past and enable them to be played in entirely new ways."

Asked if there are any plans to bring any more OG Xbox games to Game Pass going forward, Ronald says he "can't announce anything today," but teases some big things to come in the next year.

"In 2026, it's the 25th anniversary of Xbox, and we want to celebrate the great legacy and the history that we have with Xbox as well as defining the future for where the Xbox ecosystem's going," he continues. "So, I can't confirm or deny what you're asking, but stay tuned. We have a lot of exciting things to share next year."

Is Microsoft's first ever handheld Xbox console worth the wait? | BBC News - YouTube Watch On

Mysterious stuff. Xbox leads have been talking a fair bit about the future of the company and its hardware lately – Xbox president Sarah Bond teased back in October that "the next-gen console is gonna be a very premium, very high-end, curated experience. You're starting to see some of the thinking that we have in [the Xbox ROG Ally handheld], but I don't want to give it all away."

Whether Ronald could be referring to potential hardware reveals is another matter, though, especially since he was being asked about future Game Pass additions. "Defining the future" of the ecosystem and lots of "exciting things" certainly sound promising, though, so we'll have to wait and see what the company has up its sleeve.

