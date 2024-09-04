Hogwarts Legacy 2 is "one of the biggest priorities" for Warner Bros "a couple of years down the road"

After the smash success of Hogwarts Legacy in 2023, you didn't need any magic to foresee that a sequel was inevitable, and a Warner Bros. executive has now confirmed exactly that.

"Obviously, a successor to Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road," Warner Brothers Discover CFO Gunnar Widenfels said during Bank of America's recent Media, Communications, and Entertainment Conference. (Thanks, Variety.) "So there is certainly a significant growth contribution from that [games] business in our strategic outlook here."

Of course, this announcement doesn't come with any proper details about what to expect from the game - but it's worth noting that Warner Bros. executives have a habit of announcing new games way before the teams making them are ready to talk. Remember that time CEO David Zaslav announced Mortal Kombat 12 during a financial call? Sure, the game would be properly unveiled as Mortal Kombat 1 not too long after, but the sudden reveal did take a bit of wind out of those sails.

Hogwarts Legacy launched to massive sales in 2023, though Warner Bros noted earlier this year - even after Suicide Squad flopped - that it wants to focus on free-to-play and live-service games. What that means for a Hogwarts Legacy follow-up remains to be seen.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.