Mortal Kombat 12 just had the most low-key announcement I've ever seen

Mortal Kombat 12 has been confirmed, and will release in 2023.

A seriously low-key announcement came last night, during a Warner Bros financial call. Drastically outshone by the State of Play broadcast happening at the very same moment, Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav revealed "the highly-anticipated Mortal Kombat 12," which he confirmed was "set for release this year."

February 23, 2023

As reveals go, it wasn't particularly special. It takes quite something for the reveal of the next game in your long-running franchise to be eclipsed by another one of your own games - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was getting its own dedicated deep dive during the State of Play almost as Zaslav was revealing Mortal Kombat 12 - but it's quite something for that eclipse to come from a game being quite so poorly received.

We know basically nothing about Mortal Kombat 12 beyond Zaslav's financial hopes for it. Even the series' notoriously cryptic creative director, Ed Boon, is yet to tweet about the project, instead making a joke about Injustice 3.

That said, I'm prepared to guess that we'll be looking at a fighter featuring the likes of Scorpion and Sub-Zero (as well as a new character or two). I'd also guess that, much like the last few Mortal Kombats, there will be some Fatalities that make me feel genuinely queasy. We'll likely learn more (and hopefully get an official reveal) in the coming weeks, especially if the game is set to arrive before the end of the year.

