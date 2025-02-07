After Suicide Squad's $200 million flop, Rocksteady's reportedly back to working on the Batman games that made it a household name

Rocksteady is reportedly making what it arguably should have been all along: another single-player game or, more specifically, another single-player Batman game.

The famed studio behind beloved superhero romps Batman: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight has had a turbulent few years. Developers were seemingly stuck in development hell while working on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for seven years, a live-service looter shooter that didn't play to the team's strengths, was mired in behind-the-scenes turmoil, and was ultimately too late to the trend to make much money. Publisher WB Games had attributed a $200 million loss to the game.

Bloomberg now reports that Rocksteady is pivoting back to what made it a household name in the first place, citing anonymous sources familiar with the studio's plans. Rocksteady is allegedly "looking to return" to single-player Batman, though the game is years away from launching right now. It's also unclear if the project will be a continuation of its existing Arkham universe or if it'll exist in a different canon. I imagine the events of Suicide Squad, which were weirdly reversed in a comic-strip-style post-launch ending, might make the latter a more attractive proposition. (Batman Beyond might be cool!)

The change in direction could be down to several factors. Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced that head of WB Games David Haddad, who was in charge of the division throughout its live-service push, was exiting the company. Fellow online hopefuls, like Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and soon-to-be-shutdown MultiVersus, also underperformed. In fact, one of the publisher's only purely single-player games in recent years came from Hogwarts Legacy, which has sold a whopping over 30 million copies so far.

Whatever Rocksteady's cooking up next won't have the involvement of studio founders Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker, who left late into Suicide Squad's development and quietly launched a new company called Hundred Star Games.

