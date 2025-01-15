Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ends on a whimper with a two-minute-long comic strip that renders the whole plot utterly pointless

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League didn't launch to much acclaim, and now its comic-strip ending that undoes the most daring elements of its story has left some people who stood by it with a sour taste in their mouth.

Spoilers for all of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's story below.

Neither fans nor critics loved the game when it came out. In our own Kill the Justice League review , we wrote that "repetitive mission design, a messy confluence of combat systems, and the drive towards a cooperative live service structure ultimately undermine the game's strongest qualities."

I'm very much over live-service looter-shooters these days. They take up far too much of my time and I can't stand simply playing a game just to see the numbers go up. A good story can change that, though. I liked the move the game took with its brutal and underwhelming murder of Batman, but this ending completely ruins it.

In a two-minute-long comic strip, Harley Quinn spins a yarn that wraps everything up for us. Brainiac, the big bad who was trying to take over the multiverse, is defeated, and it's revealed that the Justice League that the Suicide Squad killed back on the original Earth was made up entirely of clones. So, Batman didn't actually actually get unceremoniously shot in the head, his clone did.

The terrible storyline of Suicide Squad Kill the Arkhamverse is completed with a 2 minute motion comic that brings Batman back. They couldn't even conclude the game with a 3D cutscene?This is truly the worst DC video game ever made. Good riddance to this abomination of a game. pic.twitter.com/qfqTIxfOjkJanuary 14, 2025

In a game titled Kill the Justice League, you didn't kill the Justice League at all. It makes the whole thing feel pretty pointless. I know the comics often have fake deaths and find ways to bring characters back to life, but 'they were clones all along' feels cliche.

For fans of Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham games, it's nice to know Batman is still alive and kicking and could return in a future game. Joyoboyogomu writes on Twitter: "As much as this is a fumble of a game, I’m glad that this essentially makes the entire game’s plot pointless and have zero impact on the story, especially revolving around Arkham Batman."

A big issue some take with the ending is its comic-strip style. Comic cutscenes can be great, especially in games inspired by the medium, but it feels anticlimactic to not even have a fully rendered 3D scene to finish the game with.

It doesn't seem like many of you even experienced the ending, as the player numbers have been dwindling for quite some time. SteamDB shows that after an initial peak of 13,459 players at the time of the game's release, only 505 are still playing today.

