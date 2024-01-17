Rocksteady founders who left during Suicide Squad development form new studio aiming for "100 industry veterans" making "cutting-edge" games

After leaving Rocksteady during the development of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it looks like studio founders Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker have quietly launched a new company called Hundred Star Games.

Hundred Star Games has an official website, but one that's very much lacking in details. But as Polygon dug up on a reader tip, corporate data site Endole confirms that Hill and Walker incorporated the studio back in February 2023. The only real concrete information about the studio comes from its Great Place To Work profile, which says Hundred Star is "creating a small team of only 100 industry veterans and emerging talents, who are committed to crafting cutting-edge gaming experiences that inspire and captivate players worldwide."

Hill and Walker left Rocksteady Studios at the end of 2022, just a few months before Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was set to launch. (Of course, the game eventually suffered a lengthy delay after widespread disappointment over its reveal as a live service looter shooter.) At the time, the pair simply said that they were leaving to "begin a new adventure in gaming."

Rocksteady was founded by Walker and Hill after they left Argonaut Games, the studio best known for working with Nintendo on the original Star Fox, in 2004. Rocksteady's first game, Urban Chaos: Riot Response, launched to middling reviews in 2006, which is why the studio's breakout hit just three years later was so shocking. 2009's Batman: Arkham Asylum seemed to drop out of nowhere to become an instant classic and launch one of the most beloved series in gaming.

Now Rocksteady is ditching the single-player trappings of the Arkham series for something entirely different in Suicide Squad, and it remains to be seen what Hundred Star is working on. Here's hoping both studios can recapture some of that old magic.

