Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight aims to be the "definitive Batman story," meaning we'll see "many memorable moments" from the hero's history

Big in 2026 | TT Games explains how Batman has aged like a fine Wayne

Ask somebody what their favorite Batman game is, and Rocksteady's Arkham series is likely to come up. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight aims to become their new favorite – and yours – by providing the definitive caped crusader experience. Drawing from several decades of stories across multiple media, it squeezes all that juicy Bat-goodness into one game.

The story is original – encompassing Batman's origins all the way up to protecting Gotham City alongside and against a huge cast of iconic characters – but it's crammed full of places and people that fans know and love. "We wanted to create the definitive Batman story and really focus on the character," executive producer Matt Ellison tells GamesRadar+. "There are so many memorable moments that Batman fans will recognize in this game, and we wouldn’t have been able to include as many if we’d been recreating, for example, the Dark Knight Trilogy only."