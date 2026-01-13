Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight aims to be the "definitive Batman story," meaning we'll see "many memorable moments" from the hero's history

Ask somebody what their favorite Batman game is, and Rocksteady's Arkham series is likely to come up. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight aims to become their new favorite – and yours – by providing the definitive caped crusader experience. Drawing from several decades of stories across multiple media, it squeezes all that juicy Bat-goodness into one game.

The story is original – encompassing Batman's origins all the way up to protecting Gotham City alongside and against a huge cast of iconic characters – but it's crammed full of places and people that fans know and love. "We wanted to create the definitive Batman story and really focus on the character," executive producer Matt Ellison tells GamesRadar+. "There are so many memorable moments that Batman fans will recognize in this game, and we wouldn’t have been able to include as many if we’d been recreating, for example, the Dark Knight Trilogy only."

A Lego game is the ideal way to present and celebrate Batman's history in this way. Lego titles have a rich history of shining a new light on beloved franchises, with the digitized toy figures immediately invoking a sense of play and making the mixing and matching of ideas and events from different eras and different media feel natural. Some things must always stay the same, however, and that includes Batman beating up bad guys.