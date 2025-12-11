Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight release date apparently leaks ahead of The Game Awards

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is officially set to appear at The Game Awards 2025 later tonight, but it seems somebody at publisher WB Games might've been too eager to get the news out. The game's release date has apparently leaked ahead of the official announcement, and if true, the date marks another game stepping into the window left behind by GTA 6.

According to the apparent leak, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is set to launch on May 29, 2026. That's according to a Reddit post from a user going by XavierEL1, who says they discovered the date on Steam: "English it shows nothing, turn the language to Spanish it reveals a date."

I've been unable to verify the leak for myself, as XavierEL1 has since noted that the date has been removed regardless of your language setting. That post doesn't specify where, exactly, on Steam this message appears, but the screenshot matches with a message on WB Games' Lego holiday sale page, which now proudly proclaims "LEGO Batman: Legend of the Dark Night Coming Soon!"

Yes, this official page does in fact call the game "Legend" of the Dark "Night," and the fact that multiple typos appear there even now makes it a whole lot more believable that whoever was writing the text might've accidentally put the date down early.

Another thing lending credence to this leak is the fact that we already know for sure that Legacy of the Dark Knight will make an appearance at The Game Awards tonight, since an announcement was teased on Twitter earlier this week.

Extra security clocking in for the TGAs. See you all Thursday night. #LEGOBatmanGame #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/AvQZwyjSXWDecember 9, 2025

A May 29 launch would be just a few days after the previously planned GTA 6 release date. The new Lego Batman joins Paralives in shuffling into the Grand Theft Auto-shaped hole in May, so it seems multiple developers are keen to take advantage of Rockstar's big delay.

