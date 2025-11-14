Paralives devs say the life sim "isn't up to the standard we wanted it to meet" for Early Access, so it's delayed 6 months into the new GTA 6 void

No game has yet come along to truly dethrone The Sims as the king of the life sim genre, but when Paralives was announced way back in 2019, it seemed poised to finally offer a bit of competition to Maxis' venerable series. Paralives was finally set to launch into Early Access in just under a month's time, but after the latest playtests, the devs have decided we need to wait a little bit longer – until the space recently left by GTA 6, in fact.

Paralives is now scheduled to launch into Early Access on May 25, 2026, just one day before Rockstar's open-world epic was previously going to release. Coincidence? Maybe, but I suspect the devs probably would've avoided that date if a game the scale of GTA 6 were still around to suck up all the energy of the gaming world.

"We are truly sorry for the last-minute announcement," lead Paralives developer Alex Massé says in an announcement on Steam. The game had previously been set to launch on December 8, but an expanded playtest program ahead of that release made the team realize that the game wasn't quite ready for even an Early Access launch.

"In the lead-up to Early Access release," the post reads, "we broadened our playtests with a more varied playerbase, and the latest feedback we received made us realise the game isn't up to the standard we wanted it to meet for release. Players enjoy the flexibility and the customization of the Paramaker and Build Mode. However, there are still impactful bugs in the Live Mode and a lack of activities to do in the town, which dampened the enjoyment of the players, and we feel it is necessary to work on these before delivering the product to the community."

Massé says we haven't gotten many Sims-style life sims "partly" because they're "really 3 games in one: an advanced and flexible build mode, a greatly customizable character creator and a complex life simulation mode," all of which combine to make building a game of this type a "colossal" endeavor.

"Over the last 6 years of development," Massé continues, "starting with 2-3 developers for the first years, to growing to an average team size of only 10 people, we had to alternate long stretches of development between these 3 parts of the game. We are so proud of what we have built, but now, we just need a bit more time to polish the simulation part of the game. This would ensure Paralives offers a great first experience when it launches, making players come back for every exciting free update and expansion that we will put out afterwards."

