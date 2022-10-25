Black Adam vs. Superman is "definitely not the next step," says Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam vs. Superman isn't going to be the next thing that happens in the DCEU, according to Dwayne Johnson. Be warned that the following will contain Black Adam spoilers!

Johnson has been hyping up a showdown between the Man in Black and the Man of Steel – and Superman's appearance in the Black Adam post-credits scene teases that these heroes will be crossing paths again. But a showdown isn't coming straightaway.

"That's definitely not the next step," Johnson wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab), sharing a video of a red carpet interview with ComicBook.com, where the actor suggests the fight might not happen in Black Adam 2. "We have a lot more long term storytelling to do before that historic DCEU showdown and more new characters to establish."

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia has also said similar. "It's never been about a one off or just about a fight," he revealed. "No, it's about so much more than that. We really want to craft a long-form of storytelling and show that these two characters exist in the same universe and are going to have to deal with each other often, either on the same or opposite sides."

Henry Cavill has recently confirmed his return as Superman in a video posted to Instagram, teasing more in the future. "I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman," Cavill says in the clip. "And the image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come. So there's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded." Warner Bros. also reportedly wants the actor back for a solo Superman movie, though nothing is official just yet.

As for when we'll see Black Adam again, that's also unknown at the moment, though Johnson has teased he's already "working on 'what's next'" for the character.

