Warner Bros. wants Henry Cavill back for another Superman movie

Henry Cavill's Superman could be making a comeback. A new report claims that Warner Bros. is very keen on seeing the actor return to the role: it's been five years since Cavill's Superman was last seen in 2017's Justice League (barring his appearance in the Snyder Cut) and nine years since he was introduced in Man of Steel.

Per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), a film that "would essentially be Man of Steel 2" has prolific DC producer Charles Roven (his credits include The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, and Man of Steel) attached, with the search on for writers. The report adds that a wishlist does exist, name checking the Mission: Impossible franchise's Christopher McQuarrie.

But, according to THR's sources, no official contact with McQuarrie has happened and it may not be a realistic prospect considering the director is busy with the next Mission: Impossible movies. From the sounds of it, Cavill is not yet officially attached to the movie, either.

THR also details that Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has his own plans for Clark Kent, noting the actor's wish to make a Black Adam vs. Superman movie. Insiders are said to be unsure if this talk is meant to boost Black Adam's box office over opening weekend, to get Superman into Johnson's part of the DCEU, or both. But, Johnson is said to be "at the center of Cavill's return to DC," whatever's going on with a potential showdown with Black Adam.

How Superman's re-entry to the DCEU plays out remains to be seen, but a movie focused on a Black Superman, produced by J.J. Abrams and penned by Ta-Nehisi Coates, is still in the works. There's also Michael B. Jordan's series, too.

Black Adam is next up on the DC release slate, arriving this October 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to watching the DC movies in order to get up to speed on the universe so far.