Black Adam vs. Superman will be "much more" than one fight, promises producer

Dwayne Johnson might be hyping up a Black Adam vs. Superman showdown sometime in the future, but producer Hiram Garcia has revealed that the plan is for much more than just one fight.

"It's never been about a one off or just about a fight," Garcia told CinemaBlend (opens in new tab). "No, it's about so much more than that. We really want to craft a long-form of storytelling and show that these two characters exist in the same universe and are going to have to deal with each other often, either on the same or opposite sides."

That doesn't mean we definitely won't see a battle someday, though. "Hopefully they're going to clash at some point, but it's not just about a 'one fight' situation," he continued. "That was never our dream. That does not reward the fans. Fans want to feel a journey between these guys knowing that these guys exist in the same universe."

Henry Cavill's Superman has been absent from the DCEU since 2017's Justice League (barring his appearance in the Snyder Cut), but Warner Bros. is reportedly keen on bringing him back for another solo movie.

For now, though, Black Adam brings the Justice Society of America, or the JSA, to the big screen for the first time. Noah Centineo is Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan is Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell is Cyclone, and Aldis Hodge is Hawkman. Sarah Shahi co-stars as Adrianna Tomaz.

Black Adam hits theaters this October 21.