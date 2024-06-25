New look at Superman set reveals full costume in all of its glory – and a glimpse of a fellow DC hero

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a new leaked look from the set of 2025’s Superman – including glimpses at David Corenswet in the full suit, plus Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, and Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific.

Cleveland.com has the scoop on Supes, with several photos showcasing Corenswet in full Superman mode, complete with cape (and, honestly, we prefer the vibrant colors here compared to the more muted palette of the initial reveal). See for yourself at the link above, as well as a taster below.

Full look at David Corenswet’s Superman suit and it’s PERFECTION pic.twitter.com/U9xxp0TvVxJune 24, 2024

David Corenswet as Superman! pic.twitter.com/dvdXTNhoUGJune 25, 2024

There’s a first look at Lois Lane in action, as well as Superman chatting to one of his likely allies in Mister Terrific, a hero famed for his intellect and use of his robotic 'T-Spheres' in battle.

what a beautiful day to be a lois lane stan pic.twitter.com/ob3FGknBBDJune 25, 2024

This has to be one of the most comic accurate suits I've ever seen in a CBM. Like that's just Mister Terrific. pic.twitter.com/UZvVXcVpdGJune 24, 2024

2025’s Superman – previously titled Superman: Legacy before a name change – is the first live-action project in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC universe reboot.

DCU Chapter One, which consists of five movies and five shows, will kick off in December with the animated Max series Creature Commandos.

Superman, starring Corenswet, Brosnahan, and Gathegi alongside a cast that includes the likes of Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, and Nathan Fillion, is set for release on July 11, 2025.

House of the Dragon actor Milly Alcock is also confirmed to play Supergirl in the movie before later appearing in her own solo release, directed by Craig Gillespie.

