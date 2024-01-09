DC Power 2024 to feature new Mister Terrific, Black Manta, and Far Sector stories

DC has released further details of its forthcoming Black History Month anthology, DC Power. The new issue, which hits comic stores on January 30, celebrates the publisher's Black heroes with 10 all-new stories written and drawn by Black creators.

The 104-page issue will open with a foreword by recent Cyborg writer and Milestone Initiative alum Morgan Hampton, before leading into a new set of stories featuring Black Manta, The Signal, The Spectre, Kid Flash, Nubia, Mister Terrific, Bloodwynd, Val-Zod, and Thunder and Lightning. The issue will also feature a new epilogue to NK Jemisin and Jamal Campbell's Hugo Award-winning series Far Sector.

As well as the regular cover by Chase Conley, there will be variants by Jamal Campbell and Denys Cowan available. You can see all three in the gallery below, followed by a breakdown of all the stories in the issue.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Far Sector: Enduring Farewells

Writer NK Jemisin and artist Jamal Campbell reunite to provide a new epilogue to the award-winning Far Sector. According to DC's release, 'Enduring Farewells' is "set at the end of Green Lantern Jo Mullein's 12-month probationary duty, Green Lantern John Stewart arrives at the City Enduring to help wrap up her tour, and escort her back to Oa." The new epilogue is also said to act as a bridge to Geoffrey Thorne's 2021 Green Lantern run.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

The Signal: The Light that Shines

This new Signal story, by writer Brandon Thomas and artist Khary Randolph, sees Duke Thomas transported to an alternate future Gotham, where he is Batman. The story is said to be a "spiritual successor" to 'The Second Signal' from 2021's Batman: Black and White #6.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

The Spectre: The Session

The Spectre returns in a new story by writer Shawn Martinbrough and artist Tony Akins. 'The Session' sees Crispus Allen (AKA The Spectre) team up with Renee Montoya (AKA The Question) to solve a mystery that will tie into the forthcoming Red Hood: The Hill series from Martinbrough and artist Sanford Greene.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Black Manta: Lost at Sea

Comics letterer Deron Bennett makes his DC writing debut with this new Black Manta story drawn by the great Denys Cowan. The story sees Black Manta collaborate with a crew of scavengers, "one of whom reminds him of his son, Jackson Hyde. Observing his crewmate, Black Manta is forced to reflect on his relationship with his son."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Thunder and Lightning: Spice of Life

Cheryl Lynn Eaton of the Milestone Initiative makes her DC writing debut with this Thunder and Lightning tale drawn by Asiah Fulmore. In the story "Anissa Pierce heads home after experiencing difficulties with her power, just in time to team up with sister Jennifer to stop the Condiment King from causing mayhem at a local food festival."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Bloodwynd: Pit Stop

Writer Lamar Giles follows up his work on Static: Up All Night with this new Bloodwynd story, drawn by Sean Damien Hill. 'Pit Stop' is set after 'A Superman For Hell' from Action Comics Presents Doomsday Special #1, and sees Raphael Arce discover "the true history of the Bloodwynd mantle and his family's connection to the Blood Gem".

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

Val-Zod: Pure Blackness

Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley and Edwin Galmon join forces for this solo story featuring Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2. Plot details are scant, but it is said to explore "what makes him such a unique version of the Man of Steel."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Nubia: The Natural Order

Writer and artist Alitha Martinez presents an unexpected team up in 'The Natural Order'. In the story, Nubia and Superman villain Mr. Mxyzptlik must join forces in order to prevent a dark mage and a minotaur from taking control of Themyscira.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Kid Flash: Jump Shots and Loose Watts

This new Kid Flash story by writer Jarrett Williams and artist Domo Stanton spins out of the current Speed Force series, and centers on Wallace West - AKA Kid Flash. "In working with a kid at a local community center, Kid Flash reflects on his upbringing, and how it shapes him as a Super Hero."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Mister Terrific: Fair Play

Writer Greg Burnham and artist Jahnoy Lindsay tackle a new Mister Terrific story, which will force Michael Holt to protect both himself and a political activist from assassins without the aid of his usual arsenal of technology.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

DC Power 2024 is published on January 30. A hardcover version of last year's DC Power 2023 will be available the week before on January 23. DC has also hinted that this isn't the end of its plans for Black History Month with "more to come" throughout February.

Jo Mullein is one of the best Green Lanterns of all time.