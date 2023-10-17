DC Power returns to celebrate Black History Month in 2024

DC will once again celebrate Black History Month in 2024 with a new installment of its DC Power anthology, a one-shot dedicated to showcasing Black characters and creators. Black History Month is observed all February long, with DC Power 2024 arriving just a bit early at the tail end of January.

DC Power 2024 will be headlined by a story from writer NK Jemisin and artist Jamal Campbell which serves as an epilogue to the pair's critically acclaimed Far Sector limited series. 2021/22's Far Sector limited series introduced Green Lantern Jo Mullein to the DC Universe, with Mullein having since joined the cast of the ongoing Green Lantern comic franchise. The new story tells the tale of the first meeting between Jo Mullein and her co-Green Lantern John Stewart.

Other creators contributing to the anthology include writers John Ridley, Brandon Thomas, Lamar Giles, Shawn Martinbrough, Cheryl Lynn Eaton, and Alitha Martinez, as well as artists Edwin Gaimon, Khary Randolph, Denys Cowan, Tony Akins, Asiah Fulmore, and others yet to be named.

Characters featured in DC Power 2024 include the Signal, Crispus Allen as the Spectre, Thunder and Lightning (the daughters of Black Lightning), Bloodwynd, Val-Zod of Earth-2, Nubia, and more.

The 104-page DC Power 2024 one-shot will also include a main cover by Chase Conley along with variants by Jamal Campbell and Denys Cowan. Here's a gallery of interior pages from Jemisin and Campbell's Far Sector story, along with the covers that have been released so far:

DC Power 2024 #1 goes on sale January 30.

Jo Mullein is one of the best Green Lanterns of all time.