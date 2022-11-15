Warner Bros. boss talks new DC universe plans: "There’s not going to be four Batmans"

Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav is confident that new DC Films bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are going to turn the entire DCEU around.

"I think over the next few years, you’re going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC, there’s not going to be four Batmans," Zaslav said in a conversation hosted by RBC (via The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)). "And so part of our strategy is drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do. I think they’ve thrilled the fans. I think they’re going to thrill you over a period of time."

Robert Pattinson and Ben Affleck most recently played the caped crusader, with Affleck and Michael Keaton are both set to reprise their roles as different Batmen in The Flash – as the movie finds Barry Allen sending his entire timeline into chaos after attempting to go back and prevent his mother's death.

With Affleck previously stating (opens in new tab) that The Flash would be a "nice finish" to his tenure as Batman, it's possible that Keaton's Batman will be the main Bruce Wayne in the DCEU while Pattinson continues in his own little universe linked to The Batman and the upcoming Penguin spin-off. And then there's Joker, which had its own young Bruce Wayne, a whole different DC universe.

Zaslav also confirmed that Gunn and Safran are close to finishing their new 'bible' for DC, which consists of an 8-10 year plan for projects within the DCEU. Gunn shared a photo of Lobo to the social media platform Mastodon earlier this month, and has since tweeted (opens in new tab) a photo of Mister Terrific. Gunn could very well be teasing what's to come for the new DC Universe.

