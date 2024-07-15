The Boys fans think Prime Video's latest video reveals a major Supe cameo in the season 4 finale, and it’s the one we’ve all been waiting for

The Boys season 4 finale is fast approaching and so are the theories as one fan suggests Prime Video’s latest video upload could be a clue to a possible major cameo from a long-lost Supe that got stored away in season 3… Soldier Boy!

On July 14, just days before the final episode of season 4 is due to drop, Prime Video randomly posted a best bits montage on YouTube of one of the show's most outrageous superheroes, Soldier Boy. The six-and-a-half-minute-long video shows clips of the Captain America-type hero’s best bits from Herogasm to his cameo in Gen V. But the suddenness of the post along with the caption "Soldier Boy is... Soldier Boy. Get ready for the most diabolical season yet," has fans thinking he may make an appearance in season 4 after all.

One fan took to Reddit to spark discussion, writing "Do you think he’s gonna cameo in the finale?" One user responded , "100%" while others debated what role he would have in the final episode if he was to show up. “I think he’ll show up right at the end and then make a real appearance during season 5," suggested one fan , while another pointed out another clue, "I think it got foreshadowed in the latest episode on the cover of the magazine which Kimiko was reading."

Of course, other fans had a bit of fun with the theory as one jokingly wrote , "He comes in at the end and says ‘it's soldierin' time’," and another chimed in with, "I wouldn’t mind if he wakes up, kills everyone in season 5. The End."

Played by Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles, Soldier Boy first appeared in season 3 when he was found by The Boys in a Russian lab looking as young as the day he was captured. He was later revealed as Homelander’s biological father but Soldier Boy rejected his so-called child and tried to kill him, Ryan, and everyone else in Vought Tower, which led to Maeve risking her life to kill him. And so at the end of season 3 Soldier Boy was put back into a gassed capsule, until now?

So far in season 4, we have seen Billy Butcher and his Boys try desperately to get their hands on the Supe virus in a last bid to kill Homelander. Now it all boils down to the final episode and we cannot predict which way it will go. Could Soldier Boy make an appearance and does he have anything to do with the virus? For that, we guess we’ll just have to wait patiently for the finale.

The Boys season 4 episode 8 drops on Prime Video on July 18. For more, check out The Boys season 4 release schedule and the best shows on Prime Video. For more on The Boys, see the rest of our deep-dive coverage: