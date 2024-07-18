The Boys changes its season 4 finale title as Amazon issues trigger warning over scenes viewers "may find disturbing"

Amazon has changed the title of The Boys season 4 finale and released an accompanying trigger warning after eerie parallels to real world events.

Following the attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump on July 13, ‘Assassination Run’ is now titled ‘Season Four Finale’. The lead up to the Prime Video finale features several references to President-elect Singer (Jim Beaver), VP-elect Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), and an attempted plot on the President’s life.

"The season finale of The Boys contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President Trump," the statement reads.

It continues, "The Boys is a fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional. Amazon, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind."

With The Boys season 4 coming to an end with its most recent episode, attention now turns towards the franchise’s future.

College-set spin-off Gen V is back for a second season – which is currently in production. The show has already revealed that it will not recast star Chance Perdomo after his death in March at the age of 27.

The Boys season 5, meanwhile, is set to be the show’s last mainline outing, with show creator Eric Kripke admitting it was "always" the plan.

