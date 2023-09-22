The Boys star Jensen Ackles returns in first look at Gen V cameo

Jensen Ackles is returning to The Boys universe – and has given us a behind-the-scenes first look.

In the photo, shared by Entertainment Weekly, Ackles can be seen donning his classic Soldier Boy costume and throwing up two fingers in a 'V' for Gen V.

Soldier Boy was kind-of-but-not-really killed off at the end of season three, having been imprisoned in cryogenic stasis with his fate left unknown.

"The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window," The Boys creator Eric Kripke said of the decision. "We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Since Gen V runs concurrently with the (still-delayed) season 4 of The Boys, we have two potential scenarios: Soldier Boy has somehow escaped his creepy stasis prison, or he appears in a flashback of sorts.

Ackles isn't the only Boys star returning, as A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Adam Bourke (P.J.Byrne) are all set to make appearances.

Gen V stars a brand new crop of young supes who attend a supes-only university, and answers the question, "What if the kids in Euphoria also had superpowers?" The result: terrifying, probably – and we cannot wait.

Gen V is set to hit Prime Video on September 29. For more, check out the best shows on Amazon Prime Video you should stream right now or our guide to everything there is to know so far about The Boys season 4.