First Street Fighter movie trailer is so campy, I'm starting to think it might actually work

The Game Awards 2025 brings with it an array of video game announcements, but as always, it also offers a taste of Hollywood. The first teaser trailer for the new Street Fighter movie dropped as part of the show, and despite my own feelings of skepticism after what seemed like a pile of stunt casting announcements, this thing looks campy enough that it might just work.

The 45-second teaser essentially shows off a quick glimpse at every major character, who all look like they stepped right out of the arcade character select screen. The action looks pretty impressive, and the scene of a car getting beat up at the end is exactly the sort of goofy video game reference I want from a movie like this.

The film is set in 1993, and centers on Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken (Noah Centineo) entering the World Warrior Tournament after being recruited by Chun-Li (Callina Liang). The utterly wild cast also includes pro wrestlers portraying characters like Akuma (Roman Reigns) and Guile (Cody Rhodes), musicians in the roles of Balrog (Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson) and Vega (Orville Peck), and even some regular ol' actors here and there playing roles like Blanka (Jason Momoa).

Street Fighter is set to hit theaters on October 16, 2026. Hopefully the fighting game series is finally getting a film worthy of its legacy – though sadly, we won't get another delightfully Raúl Juliá take on M. Bison.

