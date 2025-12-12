First Street Fighter movie trailer is so campy, I'm starting to think it might actually work
The Game Awards brought us our first proper look at the new Street Fighter movie
The Game Awards 2025 brings with it an array of video game announcements, but as always, it also offers a taste of Hollywood. The first teaser trailer for the new Street Fighter movie dropped as part of the show, and despite my own feelings of skepticism after what seemed like a pile of stunt casting announcements, this thing looks campy enough that it might just work.
The 45-second teaser essentially shows off a quick glimpse at every major character, who all look like they stepped right out of the arcade character select screen. The action looks pretty impressive, and the scene of a car getting beat up at the end is exactly the sort of goofy video game reference I want from a movie like this.
The film is set in 1993, and centers on Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken (Noah Centineo) entering the World Warrior Tournament after being recruited by Chun-Li (Callina Liang). The utterly wild cast also includes pro wrestlers portraying characters like Akuma (Roman Reigns) and Guile (Cody Rhodes), musicians in the roles of Balrog (Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson) and Vega (Orville Peck), and even some regular ol' actors here and there playing roles like Blanka (Jason Momoa).
Street Fighter is set to hit theaters on October 16, 2026. Hopefully the fighting game series is finally getting a film worthy of its legacy – though sadly, we won't get another delightfully Raúl Juliá take on M. Bison.
For now, check out our guide to every upcoming video game movie you need to know about.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
