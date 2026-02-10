House of the Dead director Uwe Boll is crowdfunding an unofficial sequel to his 3% Rotten Tomatoes-rated original, as a new adaptation featuring Superman star heads into production

Uwe Boll is back from the dead

Ona Grauer and David Palffy in House of the Dead (2003)
(Image credit: Alamy)

A new adaptation of Sega's classic light gun game House of the Dead is currently in the works from Resident Evil director Paul W.S. Anderson. But a rival spiritual successor to the 2003 cult horror is currently being crowdfunded by original director Uwe Boll.

Titled 23 Years Later: Return to Zombie Island because, as Boll points out in the crowdfunding campaign's launch video, "we cannot name it House of the Dead because they're making a $50 million House of the Dead movie with somebody else", the movie will be an unofficial follow-up to the 3% Rotten Tomatoes-rated original.

23 Years Later: Return to Zombie Island does not currently have a release date. For more, check out of list of upcoming video game movies and upcoming horror movies.

