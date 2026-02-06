Light guns at the ready: House of the Dead movie is reportedly a "top Sega priority", with The Last of Us breakout Isabela Merced now onboard

Resident Evil director Paul W.S. Anderson is helming the project

The video game movie gold rush continues as Superman and The Last of Us breakout actor Isabela Merced gets set to lead a new House of the Dead movie.

While the House of the Dead movie has been floating around for a while with Resident Evil director Paul W.S. Anderson attached, it appears the project is now officially moving forward.

At least with Resident Evil's Paul W.S. Anderson behind the camera, the undead action should be enough to get pulses racing – that's without digging into the conspiracy-laden House of the Dead mythology and hellish creations that punctuate the game series. Its most recent release, Scarlet Dawn, arrived in arcades in 2018. Two House of the Dead remakes are also available on consoles.

