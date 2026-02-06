Light guns at the ready: House of the Dead movie is reportedly a "top Sega priority", with The Last of Us breakout Isabela Merced now onboard

The video game movie gold rush continues as Superman and The Last of Us breakout actor Isabela Merced gets set to lead a new House of the Dead movie.

While the House of the Dead movie has been floating around for a while with Resident Evil director Paul W.S. Anderson attached, it appears the project is now officially moving forward.

As per Deadline, Merced is crossing the threshold into House of the Dead, an adaptation of the wildly successful lightgun franchise that populated arcades across the late 90s and early 2000s.

That's not all. The trade is reporting that, alongside the ongoing Sonic series, the House of the Dead movie is now a "top priority" and will be shopped around at the upcoming European Film Market.

Let's hope it fares better than House of the Dead's previous cinematic effort. A 2003 Uwe Boll-directed release garnered a meagre $13 million at the box office and was savaged by critics and audiences alike.

At least with Resident Evil's Paul W.S. Anderson behind the camera, the undead action should be enough to get pulses racing – that's without digging into the conspiracy-laden House of the Dead mythology and hellish creations that punctuate the game series. Its most recent release, Scarlet Dawn, arrived in arcades in 2018. Two House of the Dead remakes are also available on consoles.

