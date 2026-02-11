TMNT OG actor confirms they would have returned for R-rated The Last Ronin movie, and slams execs for canceling it: "Maybe you need to spend some time with the fans"

Judith Hoag was approached for The Last Ronin

Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael peeking out from under a manhole cover
(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actor Judith Hoag, who played April O'Neil in the 1990 TMNT live-action film, has confirmed they were approached about appearing in the now-canceled The Last Ronin.

Speaking during a panel at Big Lick Comic Con, Hoag said (via Collider), "I've been approached, and I'd be happy. It would be a great bookend for me. And maybe that happens and maybe it doesn't. We'll see."

