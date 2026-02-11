TMNT OG actor confirms they would have returned for R-rated The Last Ronin movie, and slams execs for canceling it: "Maybe you need to spend some time with the fans"
Judith Hoag was approached for The Last Ronin
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actor Judith Hoag, who played April O'Neil in the 1990 TMNT live-action film, has confirmed they were approached about appearing in the now-canceled The Last Ronin.
Speaking during a panel at Big Lick Comic Con, Hoag said (via Collider), "I've been approached, and I'd be happy. It would be a great bookend for me. And maybe that happens and maybe it doesn't. We'll see."
Unfortunately for those hoping for a brooding legacy sequel, Paramount reportedly wielded the axe on the project late last year after details about a fresh live-action movie were made apparent.
The Last Ronin, which Hoag described as a "wonderful story", revolved around an older Michaelangelo out to avenge his fellow turtles. The graphic novel, penned by Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, is widely regarded as one of the best takes on TMNT and is held aloft as a pitch-perfect remix on the colorful world of the Heroes in a Half-Shell.
On the decision to scrap The Last Ronin movie, Hoag suggested Paramount bosses should "Go to a Comic Con and spend some time with the fans."
Hoag began her career as roving reporter April O'Neil in 1990's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but didn't reprise her role (Paige Turco played April in the next two live-action movies, followed by Megan Fox in the 2010s reboots). Hoag has since been a prolific actor in TV and film, perhaps most notable for her time on Nashville.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV.
