A live-action TMNT movie is in the works from the producer behind the Sonic trilogy, but it spells the end for the adaptation of a beloved comic
The Last Ronin is no more
The heroes in a half-shell are back. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, fresh off an animated renaissance in 2023's Mutant Mayhem, are returning to live-action – with some serious producing talent emerging from the shadows.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, veteran producer Neal H. Moritz (best known for his work on the Fast and Furious franchise) and Sonic the Hedgehog producer Toby Ascher are reportedly "restarting" TMNT as a live-action franchise.
While we're always pleased to see Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Leonardo strut their stuff on the streets of New York, diehard fans may be disappointed to know that the R-rated adaptation of the acclaimed graphic novel The Last Ronin has been shelved.
The Last Ronin, published between 2020 and 2022, follows an older Michelangelo on a quest to avenge his fallen brothers. It is often regarded as one of the best TMNT stories ever written.
According to the outlet, Paramount bosses weren't sold on the idea of the first live-action TMNT project in over a decade being so gory, however.
Despite that, TMNT appears in rude health. Animated success Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is getting a sequel in 2027; Shredder's Revenge and Splintered Fate proved there's plenty of life for the gang on consoles, and IDW's TMNT comic line relaunched in 2024 with Jason Aaron after an acclaimed 150-issue run.
That marks a change from TMNT's projects in the years prior, including the live-action 2014 movie and its poorly-received 2016 sequel Out of the Shadows.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Discover what else is on the way with our movie release dates guide.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.