A live-action TMNT movie is in the works from the producer behind the Sonic trilogy, but it spells the end for the adaptation of a beloved comic

The heroes in a half-shell are back. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, fresh off an animated renaissance in 2023's Mutant Mayhem, are returning to live-action – with some serious producing talent emerging from the shadows.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, veteran producer Neal H. Moritz (best known for his work on the Fast and Furious franchise) and Sonic the Hedgehog producer Toby Ascher are reportedly "restarting" TMNT as a live-action franchise.

While we're always pleased to see Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Leonardo strut their stuff on the streets of New York, diehard fans may be disappointed to know that the R-rated adaptation of the acclaimed graphic novel The Last Ronin has been shelved.

The Last Ronin, published between 2020 and 2022, follows an older Michelangelo on a quest to avenge his fallen brothers. It is often regarded as one of the best TMNT stories ever written.

According to the outlet, Paramount bosses weren't sold on the idea of the first live-action TMNT project in over a decade being so gory, however.

Despite that, TMNT appears in rude health. Animated success Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is getting a sequel in 2027; Shredder's Revenge and Splintered Fate proved there's plenty of life for the gang on consoles, and IDW's TMNT comic line relaunched in 2024 with Jason Aaron after an acclaimed 150-issue run.

That marks a change from TMNT's projects in the years prior, including the live-action 2014 movie and its poorly-received 2016 sequel Out of the Shadows.

