Mortal Kombat III confirmed by writer as well as new footage of Baraka in Mortal Kombat II

Battle commenced at NYCC this weekend as the cast of Mortal Kombat II took to the stage to get fans hyped for the second round in the bone-snapping, head-splitting franchise. Johnny Cage, Kitana, Jade, and Shao Kahn, also known as Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Tati Gabrielle, and Martyn Ford, respectively, arrived on the scene and brought with them a behind-the-scenes featurette that sees our heroes throw down with beloved toothy fella Baraka. Besides that, the cast and crew also broke the news that the upcoming sequel wouldn’t be the final round in the recently revamped franchise.

Mortal Kombat II | Featurette - YouTube Watch On

Joining the cast at the New York Comic-Con was screenwriter Jeremy Slater, who announced to the audience that a third film was already in the early development stage. "Our friends at New Line and Warner Bros. are so happy with this movie," said Slater. "They are so excited, they are so convinced that there is a giant fanbase waiting for it, they've already hired me to start writing the next installment."

Just what that will involve is unknown, given that the second film hasn’t even arrived. Set for release on May 15, 2026, Mortal Kombat II was originally scheduled for October 24, 2025, a move that director Simon McQuoid assured fans was actually a great decision for the franchise going forward. Defending the date change, McQuoid told the audience, "We’ve created a massive summer blockbuster. We should be proud of the fact that Mortal Kombat as the movie and the franchise is just gonna kick off summer next year. Yes, we have to wait but it’s gonna feel massive. That’s the reason."

You’ll be able to see if the date change was worth the wait when Mortal Kombat steps in for another fight next year. In the meantime, check out our list of the best ever video game movies here.