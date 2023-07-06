Deadpool 3 set photo reveals first (unofficial) look at Ryan Reynolds in costume

First-look photos of Ryan Reynolds on set of Deadpool 3 have emerged – and our excitement has been reignited.

The Daily Mirror has shared two photos of Reynolds filming what appears to be a car crash scene for the third installment. The suit looks to be a lot brighter than previous iterations, which see the hero donning a suit with more muted tones, but it could just be the lighting. Either way, we're stoked to see Wade Wilson back in action.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy (The Adam Project, Free Guy) from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Deadpool 2), and will be the first-ever R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not much is known about the plot of Deadpool 3, other than that it brought Jackman out of his Wolverine retirement (after he swore he was done with the role) and will likely see the two heroes butt heads and beat each other up.

Brianna Hildebrand is set to reprise her role as Negasonic Teenage Warhead from the first two films, with Shioli Kutsuna returning as Negasonic's girlfriend Yukio. Rob Delaney will reprise his role as X-Force member Peter from Deadpool 2. The Crown's Emma Corrin and Succession's Matthew Macfayden have joined the cast in undisclosed roles – though Corrin is said to be playing a villain. There's no official word yet on whether or not Morena Baccarin will reprise her role as Vanessa, but our fingers are crossed.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. For more, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline, or find out how to watch the Marvel movies in order.