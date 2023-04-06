Deadpool 3 could be bringing back Vanessa, teases Morena Baccarin

Morena Baccarin says Vanessa could very well be returning in Deadpool 3.

"Yeah, what is up with Deadpool 3? That’s a really good question. I have to be very diplomatic about what I say here. I’d like to be in it," Baccarin said on a recent episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum (opens in new tab). "They have called me about being in it. Right now, we have not agreed on terms, and everybody’s trying their best, and doing their best. It may or may not work out. I don’t know."

Baccarin played Vanessa Carlysle, fiancee to Wade Wilson aka Deadpool, in the first and second films.

We still don't know much about the plot of Deadpool 3, other than that it brought Jackman out of his Wolverine retirement and will see the two heroes face off against one another.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy (The Adam Project, Free Guy) from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Deadpool 2). The Crown's Emma Corrin and Succession's Matthew Macfayden have both recently joined the cast in undisclosed roles – though Corrin is said to be playing a villain.

Deadpool 3 will mark the Merc with a Mouth's first debut in the MCU since Disney merged with Fox and Deadpool, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four came under the control of Marvel Studios. The movie will also be the first R-rated movie in the MCU.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024. For more, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline, or find out how to watch the Marvel movies in order.