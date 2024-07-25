All the Deadpool variants in Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine is a reality-hopping adventure that finds Ryan Reynolds' smart-talking Merc with a Mouth teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Logan for the first time on screen – here's our review of the new movie.

Near the start of the film Deadpool encounters a whole host of different Wolverine variants – different versions of Logans from across the multiverse. Then, later in the movie while trapped in the Void, both Wade and Wolverine are attacked by the Deadpool Corps, a fearsome group of Deadpool variants who have banded together into a ramshackle army.

Now, there are a lot of different Deadpools in this scene – we counted at least 40 and there are probably more. The vast majority of them are simply regular-looking Deadpools of different body types, while some have a notable characteristic like a deerstalker, a crown, wings, or being a baby. In the credits we caught names like Canadapool and Welshpool. But there are also a few more notable ones, mostly from the comics, which we're going to break down for you here... Spoilers for Deadpool and Wolverine ahead.

Nicepool

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Sadly, we don't have any official images of Nicepool, but here's Deadpool and Wolverine driving in his car, a Honda Odyssey. Ryan Reynolds also plays this friendly, long-haired variant who has been consigned to living in the Void with only Dogpool (AKA Mary Poppins) for company. He's much more chill than the permanently wired version of Wade Wilson that we know and love, but sadly he lacks a healing factor, which means he comes to a tragic – and very, very gruesome – end before the end of the film.

Dogpool

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Everybody's favorite variant from the film is played by a pug/Chinese Crested mix named Peggy who once won Britain's Ugliest Dog competition. In the film she belongs to Nicepool. In real life she belongs to a woman named Holly Middleton who described the pup as "beautiful inside and out." We couldn't agree more. You can follow Dogpool on Instagram here.

Lady Deadpool

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Lady Deadpool is the leader of the Deadpool Corps, who roam the wastelands of the Void. We never see who is playing her beneath the mask, though the film reveals that it's actually actor (and Ryan Reynolds' wife) Blake Lively. In the comics Lady Deadpool is Wanda Wilson of Earth-3010. Find out more about her character and the Deadpool Corps as a whole in our explainer here.

Headpool

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

One of the weirder variants we encounter in the film is the floating severed head of Deadpool. In the comics this strange undead creation is known as Headpool and he's from Earth-2149, the world of the Marvel Zombies comics. He's also occasionally been nicknamed "the Merc with half a Mouth."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cowboy Deadpool

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

One of the most prominent Deadpools in the battle sequence is a gun-toting, cowboy-hat-wearing variant. He's actually played by a big name dipping his toes into the MCU – that's True Detective star Matthew McConaughey under the mask.

Kidpool

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This is exactly what you would imagine - a child version of Deadpool, who gets his own foul-mouthed moment of glory. Kidpool is a fan favorite character in the comics, so it’s cool to see him on screen here.

Deadpool 2099

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

A strange, futuristic Deadpool looks a little out of place in the scene. This is Deadpool 2099 – AKA Warda Wilson from Earth-16356, a character created by Gerry Duggan and Scott Koblish for the Marvel 2099 comic series.

Golden Age Deadpool

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

One of the more imposing variants spotted is the gas-mask wearing Golden Age Deadpool, AKA "Wheezy Wilson". He's one of the original members of the Deadpool Corps and wields cutlasses instead of katanas.

Zenpool

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)



The eerie, white-masked Deadpool variant who shows up in the battle scene is Zenpool, a peace-loving Wade Wilson who has turned his back on violence. Well, maybe not in this scene…

Peterpool

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Former X-Force member Peter, played by Rob Delaney, was a breakout character from the second movie. He reappears at the start of this one, working in the same car lot as the down-in-the-dumps Wade Wilson. In fact, he has a secret identity too: Peterpool! He's able to call off the Corps' attack, saving both Deadpool and Wolverine in the process. Who knew he had it in him?

For more, check out our guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.