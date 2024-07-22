Deadpool and Wolverine star explains why he never wants his character Peter to get superpowers

Deadpool and Wolverine star Rob Delaney really doesn't want his character Peter to ever get superpowers – and he has good reason for it, too.

Having been killed by Zeitgeist in Deadpool 2, and then "brought back to life" by Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson using Cable's time-travelling device six years ago, Peter now works with his ex-superhero pal at a used car dealership. Though he yearns to get back into crimefighting...

Despite Peter's enthusiasm to get the X-Force back together, Delaney hopes the mustachioed human good guy remains.. well just that, as he reckons it "would be cheap" if Peter were to somehow develop telekinesis... or laser eyes... or the ability to fly...

"Oh, I hope not," the comedian replies candidly, when GamesRadar+ and Inside Total Film ask whether we'll ever see Peter get superpowers. "I think Peter should have to work with what he's got because, you know, with limitations, you can discover special skills – they might not be magical, but you might be able to do something that other people can't do because they're relying too hard on their powers. I mean, like, 'Look at me, I've got an adamantium skeleton'. I mean, enough of that, right?"

Everyone on the press tour has kept unsurprisingly schtum about certain plot details for Deadpool and Wolverine, and the trailers so far have been pretty opaque in terms of cameos, crossovers, and villain Cassandra Nova's motivations. With that, it's hardly a shock to learn that Marvel sat Delaney down and gave him a brief on "how to live [his] life in a way that didn't release secrets."

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"We shot this at Pinewood in London, which is one of the greatest studios in the world, and I didn't have to leave, so I didn't witness any crazy set precautions. I was given a short speech by a Marvel security person. That was kinda funny," he says. "On Deadpool 2, I had to wear a black cloak to hide my costume, which was hilarious, because I was just in normal clothes. And there were other people who definitely should've been wearing a cloak who weren't!"

Directed by Free Guy's Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 is the first entry in the trilogy that's officially a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the Regenerating Degenerate having been owned by Fox, before Disney acquired the company in March 2019.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There were similarities, but it absolutely felt bigger," Delaney says of the differences between a Fox Deadpool production and a Marvel Studios Deadpool production. "There were sets for example, on this one, where my jaw dropped," he recalls. "So it felt bigger, but at the same time, you felt Ryan and Shawn's control over the story they wanted to tell. Their caring and flexibility, and ability to adjust to things in real time as they were happening, too."

Deadpool and Wolverine lands in UK cinemas on July 25, and a day later in the US. For more, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Listen out for our chat with Delaney on the upcoming episode of the Inside Total Film podcast, which is available on Apple, Audioboom, Spotify, and more.