All the Wolverine variants in Deadpool and Wolverine

This year's only Marvel Studios movie, Deadpool and Wolverine, is in cinemas now – you can read our review right here. The new movie sees Ryan Reynolds wise-cracking Wade Wilson join forces with Hugh Jackman's tough-as-Adamantium Logan to take on the forces of both the TVA from Loki and the evil mutant Cassandra Nova.

Precisely how and why Deadpool and Wolverine cross paths is complicated. The film opens with Wade searching for Logan in... unusual circumstances. When that doesn't quite work out, he sets off across multiple realities, seeking a hero who can help him. That's where he meets this lot: the Wolverine variants.

If you've seen the new movie and were curious about who these alternate Wolverines were then you're in the right place. Be warned, though, there are big spoilers for the new movie from here on in.

Logan

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

OK, this one's probably a technicality given that he's pretty conclusively dead, but the first variant that Deadpool encounters in the film is the Adamantium skeleton of Logan from James Mangold's 2017 modern r-rated classic. This is not particularly helpful given that Wade desperately needs the help of a living Wolverine. Still, he makes the best of a bad situation by using Logan's metal bones as weapons against the TVA in the brutal, bloody fight that opens the film.

The short king Wolverine

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

One of the first variants that Deadpool meets is a surprisingly short version of Logan, albeit still played by Hugh Jackman. This is more than just a size gag, however. While Jackman stands tall at 6 ft 2, Wolverine in Marvel comics is notably shorter at 5 ft 3. This one version looks even shorter than that, but it's clear that this is intended to be a fun reference to the comic book Wolverine's short king status.

Patch

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"Patch" is an identity that Wolverine originally took on while working as a vigilante in Madripoor back in the '80s comics. Marvel also recently revived the identity for 2022's prequel comic Wolverine: Patch. It's not explained in Deadpool and Wolverine precisely who this version of Wolverine is, or why he doesn't help Deadpool, but it’s a cool throwback to some of Logan's greatest adventures.

The crucified Wolverine

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The film calls back to one of the most famous Wolverine images of all time when Deadpool arrives in a universe where Logan has been painfully crucified on a giant X. This is a nod to Marc Silvestri's cover for Uncanny X-Men #251. In the story, Wolverine is pinned to the cross by the mutant-hating Reavers, led by Donald Pierce AKA White King and Lady Deathstrike.

The early Wolverine

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

One of the more baffling Wolverine variants in the film is a long-haired '80s throwback-looking Logan. It's not as clear-cut as some of the other Wolverines just what this is a reference to, but we're guessing this is meant to be a callback to Wolverine's early solo adventures and his look on the cover of Wolverine #1 by John Buscema and Al Williamson.

Old Man Logan

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This grizzled variant appears briefly in the multiverse-crossing montage. Old Man Logan was the older, more grizzled Logan from Earth-807128 created by Mark Millar and artist Steve McNiven in the comics. He's been a highly-influential creation over the years and was a direct inspiration for the direction of the character in James Mangold's Logan.

Weapon X

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Wolverine of Earth-295 – AKA the world of Age of Apocalypse – briefly appears, rocking his trademark metal left arm. In this reality Wolverine goes by the code name Weapon X.

The classic John Byrne Wolverine

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Iconic Marvel artist John Byrne gets a direct namecheck by Deadpool shortly before we see a variant of Logan wearing the yellow and brown suit that Byrne gifted the character. In another fun cameo, we briefly see the arrival of the Hulk – a nod to Wolverine's very first comic appearance, which saw him take on Bruce Banner. If you want to find out more about how Logan's look has changed over the years, check out our guide to Wolverine’s suit here.

The Cavillerine

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

One of the film's biggest cameos comes in the form of former Superman actor Henry Cavill, who makes a jaw-dropping appearance here as a new variant of Wolverine, listed as The Cavillerine in the credits! Hint at a future casting, or just a big, fun joke? Our money is on the latter, but it's a great moment either way.

The worst Wolverine

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Finally, Deadpool meets a variant who he is able to talk into helping him. This is a Wolverine who has grown broken and bitter following his failure to prevent the murder of all the other X-Men. He's become a hard-drinking killer who not-so-secretly dwells on the overwhelming guilt that he feels at losing his friends. The question is, will Deadpool and Wolverine give him a shot at redemption?

