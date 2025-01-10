WWE wrestler says his Captain America: Brave New World role has been cut due to "a lot of rewrites and reshoots"

WWE star Seth Rollins has revealed he no longer has a role in Captain America: Brave New World.

Rollins was seen in set photos back in 2023, but his role was never revealed.

"I wish it the best, but I am not a part of that film," Rollins said on the Chris Van Vilet podcast.

"Well, does my NDA still apply if I'm not in the film anymore?" he added when asked what happened. "Truth be told, any answer I gave would only be my opinion on it. The script went through a lot of rewrites and reshoots, and so what I was there to do, essentially my role got either repurposed or completely erased.

"I did do a bit of an audition to possibly pop into another role, I believe, or the repurposing of my role, I'm not exactly sure on what it was, but they ended up going in a different direction with it," he continued. "From my understanding, there were just a lot of rewrites and a lot of reshoots, and they know they've got a finished product that hopefully they're happy with, and hopefully it's successful, but it will be sans Seth Rollins."

Captain America 4 stars Anthony Mackie as the titular hero, who'll be going up against Harrison Ford's Red Hulk and Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder. Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres will be suiting up as the new Falcon.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives on February 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.