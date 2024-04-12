Thunderbolts' mysterious asterisk does mean something, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige won't say what until post-release

So, the title of upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts* officially has an asterisk at the end of it -- and apparently it means something significant, according to studio boss Kevin Feige. Not that he's going to tell us what it is until after the film's released...

"We won't talk anymore about that until after the movie comes out," he told CinemaCon 2024 attendees, as he spoke about the MCU's future projects.

Fans had initially assumed it was a jokey nod to a "typo" seen on a behind-the-scenes set tour posted to Instagram back in March, but it turns out the asterisk was supposed to be there the whole time. For now, we can't even imagine what the symbol might entail, but we'll be sure to keep you posted.

Featuring Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, Thunderbolts* is essentially set to be Marvel's answer to DC's Suicide Squad. In short, it'll see a bunch of the franchise's antiheroes come together to carry out missions on behalf of the US government. Olga Kurylenko, Geraldine Viswanathan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Harbour round out the star-studded cast.

During the presentation, Feige also teased the likes of The Fantastic Four and Deadpool and Wolverine, even going so far as to confirm that the latter will roll out a "crude and lewd" popcorn bucket that will rival Dune: Part Two's upon its release.

Thunderbolts* lands in cinemas on May 5, 2025. While we wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows heading our way.