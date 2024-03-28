Florence Pugh gives us the best look behind the scenes of a Marvel set in years – and reveals a bizarre title change

Thunderbolts star Florence Pugh has broken from years of tight-lipped Marvel tradition by giving what amounts to a guided tour behind the scenes of the new Marvel movie.

Pugh’s post on Instagram, which you can see below, features everything from Yelena’s suit reveal to a powwow with director Jake Schreier.

Look a little closer, however, and you’ll be able to point out a few intriguing details in the video. The official camera shot of a Yelena scene in the background is one, as is what appears to be the set of a vault in the background of Pugh’s walkaround.

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) A photo posted by on

Elsewhere, the set chair for Thunderbolts reveals the movie’s title is now Thunderbolts* – with an asterisk.

Whether that’s a placeholder, a new official title, or something else entirely remains up in the air – though it’s certainly got MCU fans talking.

"My first thought is that when the various members of the team are asked to join, whatever contract they sign will have an asterisk saying something like 'survival is not guaranteed’ they might make it into a running joke," Redditor PharaohOfWhitestone writes, in what is probably the strongest theory we’ve seen so far.

Whatever it may be, it’s clear we’ve come a long way from the days of Kevin Feige keeping tabs on Tom Holland and anything even remotely story-based being obscured from actors’ social media pages.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thunderbolts, starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, sees "a group of anti-heroes" tasked with completing missions for the US government. It’s set for release on May 2, 2025, moving up from the July slot now occupied by Fantastic Four.

For more on the MCU, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.