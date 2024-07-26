Invincible creator addresses whether or not season 3 will be split into two parts: "We're aware of the fact that it was not popular"

Invincible season 3 is well underway, and we're all wondering the same thing: Will it take a page from season 2 and be split into two parts? Creator Robert Kirkman isn't sure yet, but he's well aware of the fan reaction.

"All I can say is that we are well aware of the fact that that was not popular," Kirkman says at a roundtable attended by GamesRadar+ at San Diego Comic-Con. "It is what it is. So you know, we're exploring things and that's something that we'll definitely be talking about. So, you know, maybe we'll do a manual. I don't know. We'll just have to see."

Invincible season 1 premiered in 2021, with fans waiting two years for Invincible season 2. The season was split into two parts, with the first premiering on November 3, 2023. Episode 4, the last episode of Part One, aired in November 2024. Part 2 premiered on March 14, 2024 – which is quite the wait. Kirkman initially explained the break as a way to digest the intense events of season 2, saying it made sense "narratively."

Season 3 was announced back in June, with star Steven Yeun addressing the break and promising that fans won't have to wait so long this time. Season 4 was also officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con, alongside a first look at season 3 and a brand new suit for Mark Grayson.

Invincible seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Prime Video. For more TV and movie news from SDCC, head on over to our SDCC 2024 live blog and SDCC 2024 schedule.