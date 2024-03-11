Steven Yeun says Invincible season 3 is happening, and we probably won't have to wait years this time: "We know that this big break was not fun"

Steven Yeun says Invincible season 3 is underway – and that this time, the wait won't be as long.

"For us, we know that this big break was not fun," Yeun, who voices Mark Grayson aka Invincible, told Collider. "We've been working hard to get a lot of backlog done. We wanna time this animation thing appropriately. So, yeah, we've been working. We're banking episodes, we know what's going on."

Invincible season 2 was split into two parts, with the first premiering on November 3, 2023. Episode 4, the last episode of Part One, aired on November 2024. Part 2 is set to pick back up on March 14, 2024.

Creator Robert Kirkman previously explained the mid-season break to Collider: "I think narratively, it's kind of cool to have that pause to digest what you've just experienced. And when you see Episode 4 of Season 2, you may need a break. It's a big episode. It's definitely a mid-season finale kind of episode."

The first trailer for Part 2 sees Mark go head to head with Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), a new villain who is on a mission to kill every version of Mark in every universe. The chaotic teaser cuts to some bloody action, Omni-Man being held in captivity, and a very ominous funeral.

Invincible season 2 part 2 is set to pick back up on March 14, 2024. For more, check out our Invincible release schedule so you can keep up with every new episode.