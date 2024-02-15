Invincible season 2 part 2 trailer teases bloody fights, alien wars, and at least one funeral

The first trailer for Invincible season 2 part 2 has arrived – and we are so ready.

The trailer, which can be viewed above, sees Mark (Steven Yeun) face off with Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), who is on a mission to kill every version of Mark that exists in every universe. You might remember that Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), father of the year, was kidnapped by the Viltrumites in the mid-season finale. We get a brief scene of him in captivity, before Mark vows to never let anyone hurt is family ever again. That vow cuts to a funeral, however...and immediately cuts away to the title screen. Sheesh.

"In the second half of Season 2, I’m sure Mark goes back to college, reads his father’s books, and has nothing eventful happen to him or his family," the official account for Invincible tweeted.

The voice cast includes Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Clancy Brown as General Kregg, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Zachary Quinto as Robot, and Mahershala Ali as Titan.

Season 2 went on hiatus with episode 4 airing on November 24, 2023. Creator Robert Kirkman explained the mid-season break, saying that it made sense for the narrative. "I think narratively, it's kind of cool to have that pause to digest what you've just experienced," he told Collider. "And when you see Episode 4 of Season 2, you may need a break. It's a big episode. It's definitely a mid-season finale kind of episode."

Invincible season 2 part 2 is set to pick back up on March 14, 2024. For more, check out our Invincible release schedule so you can keep up with every new episode.