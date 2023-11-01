Invincible season 2 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Prime Video?

Invincible season 2 is flying onto Prime Video this week. With the return of Mark Grayson's superhero alter-ego being so hotly anticipated, it stands to reason that you'll want to be there the exact second the fallout from Omni-Man's actions make themselves known.

To help, we've put together a quick guide on the Invincible season 2, episode 1 release date. We've also speculated on a Prime Video release time for those in the US and UK, as well as taking a look ahead to the wider Invincible season 2 release schedule. Sad to say, it's going to be quite a while before the season wraps up. Let's hope you're in for the long haul.

When is Invincible season 2, episode 1 releasing on Prime Video?

(Image credit: Skybound/Amazon)

The Invincible season 2, episode 1 release date is November 3. Judging by past Prime Video big-name releases such as Gen V, we actually expect it it to be available on streaming from 5:00 PM Pacific/8:00 PM Eastern on November 2 for US audiences. That's midnight BST in the UK. We'll have more concrete info following this Friday's episode drop.

Seemingly only one episode is being released this week, with new episodes to follow every Thursday/Friday.

How many episodes of Invincible season 2 are there?

(Image credit: Skybound/Amazon)

There are eight episodes in Invincible season 2, but the season has been divided into two parts. Four episodes make up Part 1 and will be released throughout November.

Invincible season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Skybound/Amazon)

Invincible season 2 will air new episodes in November then take a break for Part 2 in 2024.

Here's the confirmed Invincible season 2 release schedule:

Invincible season 2, episode 1: November 3

Invincible season 2, episode 2: November 10

Invincible season 2, episode 3: November 17

Invincible season 2, episode 4: November 24

Invincible season 2, episodes 5-8: 2024 [TBC]

Where can I watch Invincible season 2?

(Image credit: Skybound/Amazon)

Invincible season 2 is available exclusively on Prime Video; you’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime to have access to the superhero series. The streamer has also recently announced changes to its basic subscription, with ads arriving on the service from "early 2024." If you want an ad-free experience, you’ll have to pay an additional $2.99/month after the rollout.

