Embark boss says an Arc Raiders movie or TV show would be "fun", but "it needs to be done in the right way": "I can't tell you how many companies have reached out to us"

Embark CEO Patrick Söderland says he's had plenty of offers for an Arc Raiders movie or TV show

Arc Raiders
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Embark CEO Patrick Söderlund says he'd had multiple offers for Arc Raiders movies and TV shows, but none of them have been quite right.

"I can't tell you how many companies have reached out to us wanting to make a TV series [or] movie out of this IP. So many," Söderlund told GamesBeat. "We don't mind doing that, it will be fun, but it needs to be done in the right way. I mean, I hope that we will do that. I think the IP fits quite well with something like that."

What's more, the extraction shooter just hit an estimated 12 million copies sold, with the active player count peaking at over 3 million on Sunday (January 4). It's no surprise movie and TV studios are keen to bring this hit to Hollywood – although Söderland doesn't specify who, exactly, has expressed interest.

