Embark boss says an Arc Raiders movie or TV show would be "fun", but "it needs to be done in the right way": "I can't tell you how many companies have reached out to us"
Embark CEO Patrick Söderland says he's had plenty of offers for an Arc Raiders movie or TV show
Embark CEO Patrick Söderlund says he'd had multiple offers for Arc Raiders movies and TV shows, but none of them have been quite right.
"I can't tell you how many companies have reached out to us wanting to make a TV series [or] movie out of this IP. So many," Söderlund told GamesBeat. "We don't mind doing that, it will be fun, but it needs to be done in the right way. I mean, I hope that we will do that. I think the IP fits quite well with something like that."
"We don't have anyone working on a TV or film adaptation yet," he clarified.
Arc Raiders has been a hit with critics and players alike since it was released in October 2025, with our own Arc Raiders review giving the game 4.5 stars and calling it "approachable" but "palpably tense" and "incredibly dramatic."
What's more, the extraction shooter just hit an estimated 12 million copies sold, with the active player count peaking at over 3 million on Sunday (January 4). It's no surprise movie and TV studios are keen to bring this hit to Hollywood – although Söderland doesn't specify who, exactly, has expressed interest.
Although there may not be an Arc Raiders movie or TV show to get excited for just yet, there are still plenty of other new adaptations to get stuck into. For example, Fallout season 2 is still airing weekly on Prime Video and, on the big screen, Return to Silent Hill arrives in theaters on January 26.
For more, check out our guide to all the other upcoming video game movies on the way in 2026 and beyond.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.