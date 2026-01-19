After becoming the highest-grossing actor in cinema history, Zoe Saldaña thanks James Cameron, James Gunn, and more in touching message

Zoe Saldaña is officially the highest-grossing actor ever, and she's reached out to the directors who helmed her biggest franchise hits to thank them in a touching new message.

She overtook her Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson to take the title earlier this month thanks to the success of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which has made over $1.3 billion so far and puts her total box office takings to almost $17 billion.

"I just want to express my sincere gratitude for the extraordinary journey that has led me to become the highest-grossing film actor of all time today, an achievement made possible entirely by the incredible franchises and the collaborators that I have been fortunate to be a part of," Saldaña said in a video posted to her Instagram account over the weekend.

"To every director who placed their trust in me, thank you: JJ Abrams, Joe and Anthony Russo, James Gunn, and, most importantly, thank you James Cameron for believing my potential, for seeing something in me that I have not always seen in myself, and for challenging me to always rise to the occasion," she continued.

Abrams directed her in his Star Trek movies, in which she played Nyota Uhura, while Gunn and the Russo brothers oversaw her playing Gamora in the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy and then Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. She's played Neytiri in three of Cameron's Avatar movies since 2009.

"Your faith, your guidance, and your vision, they shape not only these films but me as an artist. And to the fans around the world, thank you," Saldaña added. "Your unwavering support, passion, and loyalty are the true foundation of this milestone. None of this exists without you showing up time and again with open hearts and enthusiasm. This accomplishment belongs to all of us and I'm deeply grateful and profoundly humbled, and may the next recordbreaker be another woman!"

