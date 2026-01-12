Zoe Saldaña is now the highest-grossing actor of all time following Avatar's continued success

Scarlett Johansson has been dethroned as the queen of the global box office

Zoe Saldaña's latest box office hit Avatar: Fire and Ash has propelled her towards the top spot in the list of highest-grossing actors of all time. That's hardly a surprise, considering she's part of some of the most popular franchises in Hollywood, playing iconic characters such as Gamora in the MCU, Neytiri in the Avatar saga, and Nyota Uhura in Star Trek.

Dethroning Scarlett Johansson (for now) and way ahead of Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt (who are third, fourth and fifth in the ranking), Saldaña's movies have grossed over $15.4 billion at the global box office.

Since her film debut in the early 2000s, the actor has starred in blockbusters such as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, all three Avatar movies, five MCU movies – including the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – and the three Star Trek reboot films. She also won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the musical Emilia Pérez last year.

