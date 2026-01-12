Zoe Saldaña is now the highest-grossing actor of all time following Avatar's continued success

Zoe Saldaña's latest box office hit Avatar: Fire and Ash has propelled her towards the top spot in the list of highest-grossing actors of all time. That's hardly a surprise, considering she's part of some of the most popular franchises in Hollywood, playing iconic characters such as Gamora in the MCU, Neytiri in the Avatar saga, and Nyota Uhura in Star Trek.

Dethroning Scarlett Johansson (for now) and way ahead of Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt (who are third, fourth and fifth in the ranking), Saldaña's movies have grossed over $15.4 billion at the global box office.

In 2023, she became the first actor ever to have four movies cross the $1 billion mark worldwide. Now, she's breaking one more record in her impressive, hit-stacked career.

Since her film debut in the early 2000s, the actor has starred in blockbusters such as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, all three Avatar movies, five MCU movies – including the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – and the three Star Trek reboot films. She also won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the musical Emilia Pérez last year.

Saldaña is currently starring in the Paramount+ show Lioness. Meanwhile, on the big screen, James Cameron is yet to announce if Avatar 4 is happening or not.

"I don't know if the saga goes beyond this point. I hope it does," he said recently, leaving the fate of the popular sci-fi saga up in the air. "I'm not going to rule it out. I mean, I've got to make it in a vigorous way, to handle the kind of volume and energy of the work for another six or seven years. You know what I mean? I might not be able to do that," he added.

Until further notice, Avatar 4 is still set to hit cinemas on December 21, 2029, with a new narrator now confirmed.

In the meantime, Avatar: Fire and Ash is still in cinemas, so dive into our guides on the Avatar: Fire and Ash ending and whether there's an Avatar: Fire and Ash post-credits scene to know more.