Frozen's leads are going to receive an eye-watering $60 million each for appearing in the Disney hit's third and fourth movies

Josh Gad as Olaf in Frozen
(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad have reportedly lined up record-breaking salaries for Frozen 3 and its sequel, doubling the $15 million they got for their appearances in the Disney hit's previous sequel.

According to TheWrap, each of the trio – who voice Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, respectively – will receive a whopping $60 million for their returns. The deal, which they signed recently, lands among the highest amounts ever paid to actors in animation history. In comparison, Dwayne Johnson is said to have been paid around $20 million for Moana 2, while Tom Hanks is estimated to have made between $25-40 million for Toy Story 4.

