Frozen's leads are going to receive an eye-watering $60 million each for appearing in the Disney hit's third and fourth movies

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad have reportedly lined up record-breaking salaries for Frozen 3 and its sequel, doubling the $15 million they got for their appearances in the Disney hit's previous sequel.

According to TheWrap, each of the trio – who voice Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, respectively – will receive a whopping $60 million for their returns. The deal, which they signed recently, lands among the highest amounts ever paid to actors in animation history. In comparison, Dwayne Johnson is said to have been paid around $20 million for Moana 2, while Tom Hanks is estimated to have made between $25-40 million for Toy Story 4.

As the publication explains, upfront fees and backend bonuses are included in the $60 million total, which won't be delivered in a lump sum but rather across the future films' lengthy productions. Some of it will, of course, be determined by box office performance, too.

Loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen's The Snow Queen, Frozen (2013) centers on Anna (Bell), a young princess who joins forces with an iceman, his reindeer, and a very talkative snowman to save her reclusive, ice-powered sister Elsa (Menzel) from self-imposed exile -- and destroying their kingdom of Arendelle. Its follow-up, Frozen 2, came out in theaters in November 2019. Together, the films have made a staggering $2.7 billion worldwide; Frozen 2 outgrossing its predecessor by approximately $170 million.

Jennifer Lee, who co-directed and co-wrote the first two Frozen movies, is on board to oversee the third and fourth. She'll be teaming up with Trent Correy, who previously worked on Disney short Once Upon A Studio, to helm Frozen 3.

Frozen 3 is scheduled to release on November 24, 2027. Frozen and Frozen 2 are streaming now.