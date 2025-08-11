New War of the Worlds adaptation starring Ice Cube has made it into Rotten Tomatoes' 100 worst movies of all time list, even though its score has risen above 0%

Amazon's new adaptation of War of the Worlds has made Rotten Tomatoes' list of the 100 worst movies of all time – even though the film has lost its rare 0% score.

After debuting to a critics' score of 0% and an audience score of 12%, both have risen in the past week to land at 3% for critics and 22% for audiences. That puts the movie at number 88 on Rotten Tomatoes' list.

According to the review aggregator's critics' consensus, the movie "[strands] Ice Cube in an inept screensaver with wall-to-wall product placement" and "will make audiences consider giving peace a chance instead."

Ice Cube stars as Will Radford, a surveillance and threat assessment expert at the Department of Homeland Security, who's on the hunt for a hacker known as the Disruptor when a shower of meteors containing large, violent machines hits Earth. This version of War of the Worlds is a "screenlife" movie, which means it adapts H.G. Wells' alien invasion novel into a story that takes place entirely on computer or phone screens.

Elsewhere on Rotten Tomatoes WOAT list, the number one spot is taken by 2002's action thriller Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever, starring Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu, which has a critics' score of 0% based on 118 reviews and an audience score of 21%.

Other movies on the list include Jaws: The Revenge, Nina, starring Zoe Saldaña as Nina Simone, and spoof Epic Movie, which all have scores of 2%. On the higher end of the scale, with entries right at the end of the list and scores of 4%, are Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, Speed 2: Cruise Control, and horror flick Flatliners, starring Diego Luna.

War of the Worlds is streaming now on Prime Video. For more on what to watch, get up to speed with the best upcoming movies still to come this year with our guide to 2025's biggest movie release dates.