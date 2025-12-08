Surprising absolutely no one, One Battle After Another has become the most nominated film at the Golden Globes... and Ryan Coogler's Sinners is third in line.

One Battle After Another, based on the novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon, has received a whopping nine Golden Globe nominations – making it the most-nominated film of the year. The nominations include Best Motion Picture (Comedy), Best Director, Best Actor (Comedy) for DiCaprio, Best Actress (Comedy) for Infiniti (which makes me the happiest cinema nerd alive), Best Supporting Actor (Comedy) for Benicio del Toro and Penn, Best Supporting Actress (Comedy) for Teyana Taylor, Best Screenplay, and Best Original Score.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the black comedy follows an ex-revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) who is forced out of hiding when he and his daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti), are pursued by a corrupt military officer (Sean Penn). The critically rated film is currently the highest-rated movie of the year on Metacritic.

Sinners, a 1932-set vampire horror from Coogler, has been nominated for Best Motion Picture in the Drama category, with Michael B. Jordan up for Best Actor (Drama), Best Director, Best Original Score, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Best Original Song. It's been a great year for horror, and truly nothing makes me happier than seeing horror recognized by the awards bodies once again (with The Substance being recognized in several categories at both the Globes and the Oscars last year). Sinners and One Battle After Another can hardly be compared genre-wise, but I'm rooting for both Anderson and Coogler – can we break the little statue in half and just give a piece to each filmmaker?

