Peaky Blinders will get two more brand new shows after the release of the upcoming movie starring Cillian Murphy: "It will be a hell of a ride"

With the Peaky Blinders movie starring Cillian Murphy heading to cinemas (and Netflix) very soon, fans can rest assured that the franchise is not going anywhere, as two new brand-new series have been announced. Set after the events of the flagship show, the upcoming shows will introduce a new generation of Shelbys.

From writer and creator Steven Knight, the new story from the world of the Peaky Blinders will be set in Birmingham in 1953.

"After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel," reads the official logline. "The race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart."

The two shows will be filmed at Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham, where the movie was shot too, and has Cillian Murphy as one of its producers.

"I'm thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story," said Knight in an official statement. "Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride."

Knight previously teased that there was more to come in the saga after the movie, and he was not lying.

The upcoming film, which follows the events of the hugely popular six-season show, wrapped production on December 13 last year, although a release date is yet to be announced.

Directed by Heart of Stone helmer Tom Harper, it's set during World War Two, with the Shelby family dealing with their own personal war. It's possible that some new characters introduced in the movie end up starring in the recently announced shows, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Alongside Murphy, the Peaky Blinders film stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Barry Keoghan, with Natasha O’Keeffe, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, and Kate Phillips set to reprise their roles from the BBC show.

